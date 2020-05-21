Covid-19 lockdown: Noida issues new guidelines, to open 50% shops, markets

The administration and trader associations of Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Wednesday reached an agreement to open 50 percent shops in markets on one day and the rest the following day.

District Magistrate Suhas LY issued a notification pertaining to the opening of shops in the region on Wednesday.





The shop owners have agreed to "self-regulate" and ensure compliance regarding opening arrangements.

The district administration has also allowed the weekly markets to be open from morning 7 am till 7 pm for six days in a week. The weekly markets will be closed on Sunday as per the new guidelines.