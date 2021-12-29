No new case of Omicron reported in Maharashtra; recovery tally at 91

-
-
No new case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus was reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, while 91 of the patients previously infected by the strain have recovered, the state health department said.
The state has so far reported 167 cases of Omicron of which 91 patients have recovered, the health department added. Of the 167 cases, Mumbai has reported the highest at 84, followed by Pimpri- Chinchwad (19), Pune rural (17), Pune and Thane municipal corporations (seven each). The Kalyan-Dombivali municipal corporation (in Thane district), Aurangabad and Nanded in central Maharashtra have recorded two cases each of the new variant. Satara, Osmanabad and Panvel municipal corporation have recorded five infections each. Buldhana, Latur, Ahmednagar, Akola, Vasai-Virar, Navi Mumbai, Mira-Bhayander, Bhiwandi-Nizampur Municipal Corporations and Palghar district have recorded one case each.
