No new cases of Coronavirus infection in Kerala, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

No new has been reported in Kerala today, said state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The government has strengthened vigilance to bring in all those who are exposed to the infected people in the state.

A total of 7677 people are under observation, of which 7375 are in houses while the rest are in hospitals. On Saturday, 106 new patients have been admitted to hospitals. The restrictions and controls imposed by the state has been effective and considering globally the infection is increasing, measures will be taken to control spreading of the disease.

Panchayat level meetings have been conducted to take stock of the situation and spread awareness among people. A team of police officials under the leadership of Superindentent of Police will be appointed in each airports in the state, to support the health care professionals who are testing the travellers flying in from other cities and countries. Teams will be formed to test all the travellers coming to the state via trains, at the entry points. The government is in talks with the Indian Railways to inform the passengers through messages and announcements. In road transports, it has fixed 24 entry points to test all those who are entering into the state by road.

The state has 19 patients under treatment, while three have been cured earlier. The state government is also extending support to those who are in home quarantine including providing them food if required and offering mental health support through counciling.

Kerala has started producing face masks through the tailoring units in jails, and hand sanitisers through its pharmaceutical company Kerala State Drugs and Pharmaceuticals (KSDP). KSDP will produce one lakh bottles of hand sanitisers in 10 days, and will be sold at Rs 125 for half litre, as against the available sanitisers which are sold at Rs 150-200 per 100 ml.