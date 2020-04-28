No new coronavirus cases in 85 districts in 14 days: Health ministry

A total of 6,184 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far, taking the recovery rate in the country to 22.17 per cent, the said on Monday.



The number of cases climbed to 28,380 and the death toll due to it rose to 886 in the country on Monday, registering a record increase of 60 deaths in 24 hours, according to the Union





There has been a spike of 1,463 cases since Sunday evening.





Addressing a press briefing, Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal said 16 districts which earlier had positive cases have not reported any new case of Covid-19 in the last 28 days.

A total of 85 districts in 25 states and UTs have not reported any fresh case in the last 14 days, Agarwal said.





He further urged people to ensure that no community or area should be blamed for the spread of the virus and healthcare and sanitation workers should not be attacked as they are helping in bringing the crisis under control.

At the briefing, empowered group-5 chairperson Param Iyer said cooked meals are being served to 1.5 crore people daily by the government, NGOs and industry as per data available on April 25.



