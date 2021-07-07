No new Covid-19 cases in Mumbai's Dharavi for second time in July

For the second time this month, Mumbai's Dharavi area did not report a single new case of COVID-19, a senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Wednesday.

The slum-dominated locality has recorded 6,905 COVID-19 cases so far, of which 6,525 patients have recovered from the infection and 21 are currently undergoing treatment, the official said.

The locality had not reported a single new infection on July 4, while no fresh daily additions were seen on June 14 and 15 as well, after a gap of four months, he said.

Dharavi had become a hotspot of infections in the beginning of April, when it had reported the highest 99 COVID-19 cases on April 8.

