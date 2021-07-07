JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Harsh Vardhan's resignation a message for other ministers: Chidambaram
Business Standard

Kerala reports 15,600 fresh coronavirus infections; 148 fatalities

The death toll rose to 14,108

Topics
Kerala | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Thiruvananthapuram 

A medic, in PPE suit, collects nasal swab for Covid-19 test, amid the rise in Covid-19 cases across the country, Kochi (Photo: PTI)

Kerala on Wednesday recorded 15,600 fresh COVID-19cases,pushing the infection caseload to 30,11,694, while 148 fatalities took the toll to 14,108.

As many as 11,629 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 28,89,186 and the number of activecasesin the state to 1,07,925, a state government release said.

Malappuram topped in the number of cases (2052), followed by Ernakulam (1,727), Thrissur (1,724), Kozhikode (1,683), Kollam (1,501), Palakkad (1,180) and Thiruvananthapuram (1,150).

Of the newcases, 74 are health workers, 66 had come from outside the state and 14,761 were infected through contact with the source of contact being not clear in 699cases, the release said.

In the last 24 hours, 1,50,630 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was found to be 10.36 per cent.

So far,2,39,18,742samples have been tested, it said.

There are currently 3,82,843 people under surveillance in various districts of the state.

Of these, 3,58,565 are in home or institutional quarantine and 24,278 in hospitals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Wed, July 07 2021. 19:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU