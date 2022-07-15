No 'non-veg' eating blacksmiths; checks on social media: Delhi Kanwar alert

There will be no blacksmiths on the Kanwar Yatra route as they 'eat non-vegetarian food'; the movements of Kanwariyas will be closely monitored in the mixed religion areas, and there will be a strict check on fake posts on that can provocate violence, a special branch of the Police has told the district police in new guidelines, reported The Indian Express.

The Kanwar Yatra started on Thursday, and the Kanwariyas are expected to reach the capital on July 20. is expected to witness the maximum number of devotees between July 23 and 26..

As the Kanwar Yatra is being held after a hiatus of two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, DCP (Special Branch) Nishant Gupta shared the inputs with the district DCPs a few days ago, sources told IE.

According to the inputs, blacksmiths etc., on the Kanwariyas' route should "be removed or shifted to other sites as they consume non-vegetarian food and leave the bones behind."

Religious processions passing through mixed population areas have become a sensitive matter, the input stated, and added that 'even petty issues should be handled in a professional manner.'

"All calls and complaints with a communal angle should be dealt with efficiently,” sources told the newspaper.

The Special Branch said that gatherings at Kanwar camps are vulnerable as they are considered soft targets and suggested that the police maintain utmost vigil to foil plans of terrorists and other “unscrupulous elements,” The Indian Express reported.

“The input said that the devotees are mostly young and gather quickly on slight provocation. It said that even a minor incident could create an adverse law and order situation,” IE quoted sources.

Each year, special arrangements are made for the Kanwar Yatra. Camps are set up for Kanwariyas while the police make special traffic arrangements on the routes.

The input also raised concern about fake posts, saying they can provoke "a particular community and push them to violate the law."

"It says that since the Kanwar Yatra is a major event for Hindu devotees, the posts can have serious law and order implications, and that there is a need to keep a close watch on what is shared,” the sources told IE.

The special branch's input further said that DJ systems in Kanwar camps may lead to law and order situations if the camps are situated in mixed populations areas.