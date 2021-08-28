No outage in PAN/EPFO Aadhaar linking: UIDAI

-
ALSO READ
EPFO likely fixed 8.5% interest rate on PF deposits for 2020-21: Report
EPFO board recommends an unchanged 8.5% interest on deposits for 2020-21
UIDAI proposes biometric lock, offline verification in new draft rules
PAN, Aadhaar linking deadline ends today, here's how to do it step-by-step
Showing PAN-Aadhaar for Covid treatment not practical: Experts
-
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the agency that administers Aadhaar, said Saturday that there have been no outages in its Aadhaar - PAN/Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) linking facility.
The PAN/EPFO is an authentication-based facility.
UIDAI said because of an essential security upgrade in its systems in a phased manner over the last week, some intermittent service interruptions were reported only in the enrolment and mobile update service facility at a few enrolment/update centres. These too, it said, are working fine after upgradation.
UIDAI further said that even though the system has stabilized, it is monitoring the same to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the residents.
More than 5.1 million residents have been enrolled in last nine days since the beginning of the upgradation process on 20 August 2021 at an average of 568,000 enrolments per day while authentication transactions have taken place as usual on an average of more than 53 million authentications per day.
UIDAI was responding to a few media reports on the so-called system outages in linking Aadhaar with PAN/EPFO and said that such media reports are not accurate.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU