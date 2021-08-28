No outage in PAN/EPFO Aadhaar linking: UIDAI

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the agency that administers Aadhaar, said Saturday that there have been no outages in its - PAN/Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) linking facility.

The PAN/ is an authentication-based facility.

UIDAI said because of an essential security upgrade in its systems in a phased manner over the last week, some intermittent service interruptions were reported only in the enrolment and mobile update service facility at a few enrolment/update centres. These too, it said, are working fine after upgradation.

UIDAI further said that even though the system has stabilized, it is monitoring the same to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the residents.

More than 5.1 million residents have been enrolled in last nine days since the beginning of the upgradation process on 20 August 2021 at an average of 568,000 enrolments per day while authentication transactions have taken place as usual on an average of more than 53 million authentications per day.

UIDAI was responding to a few media reports on the so-called system outages in linking with PAN/ and said that such media reports are not accurate.