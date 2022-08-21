No plan to import wheat, sufficient stocks to meet domestic demand: Govt

The government does not plan to import wheat and it has sufficient stocks to meet the domestic demand.

"There is no plan to import wheat into India. The country has sufficient stocks to meet our domestic requirements and has enough stock for public distribution," the Department of Food & Public Distribution, Government of India said on Sunday.

On Sunday, Bloomberg reported that owing to looming shortage and rising prices, the government may consider importing the grain. It also stated that the government is discussing to abolish 40 per cent import tax on wheat to help the domestic flour millers.

The state reserves of wheat have declined to the lowest levels in 14 years, in August, according to the (FCI). The retail wheat inflation in India is close to 12 per cent, and the retail inflation has stayed above the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent for over 6 months now.

According to Bloomberg, wheat harvest in 2021-22 is expected to be around 107 million tons. In February, this was estimated to be around 111 million. However, flour millers and traders estimate the output to be 98 to 102 million tons.

Wheat is a winter crop in India. After the start of the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country was 'ready to feed the world'. However, scorching heat wave in March decreased India's production and shot up the prices.

However, on May 13, the government announced a ban on exports.