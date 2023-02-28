No relief to Sisodia in Delhi Excise Policy scam probe as SC reject plea

The on Tuesday rejected the plea by Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, challenging his arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the alleged Delhi Excise Policy scam.

Sisodia, who is in five-day custody, and his cabinet-colleague Satyendar Jain, who has been in jail for almost a year after the (ED) arrested him in a money laundering case, resigned from their ministerships shortly after the apex court's decision.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha said the top court cannot intervene just because the incident has happened in Delhi and told Sisodia to move the Delhi High Court for relief.

“Just because an incident happens in Delhi does not mean this case will come to the Supreme Court," said Justice Narasimha.

"The petitioner has alternative remedies. We are not inclined to entertain this under Article 32 (right to constitutional remedies)," the order said.

Sisodia, who is a three-time MLA from the Patparganj constituency and heads 18 departments in Delhi, was arrested on Sunday after being questioned for eight hours by the in connection with the 2021 Excise policy. A Delhi court on Monday remanded Sisodia to custody till March 4 in the case.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to move the Delhi High Court after this decision.

Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, told the apex court that the first information report in the case was registered in August 2022 and that Sisodia had cooperated with the investigation. "This is for an FIR in August 2022, and for this FIR was summoned only twice and he attended it," he said.

Regarding the excise policy, he argued that the policy was approved by the LG himself. He stressed that Sisodia was not at flight risk.

When the matter was being heard in the top court today, the Vinod Dua case and the Arnab Goswami case were listed as examples to grant relief to Sisodia.

However, the court did not grant the former minister any relief and said, "You have full remedy in the form of bail before Delhi High Court. The Vinod Dua case was of a journalist facing a case of sedition after a statement on the Covid-19 issue and Arnab was also a different case.”

Sisodia and other members were accused of graft in granting liquor licenses to certain traders.

The ED and CBI registered cases in the alleged scam after the Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe based on a report by the Delhi Chief Secretary. The report claimed that the Deputy Chief Minister violated statutory provisions and notified a policy that had financial implications.

The has denied the allegations and maintained that Sisodia is innocent.