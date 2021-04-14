No shortage of Remdesivir drug in Jharkhand, says state Health Minister

-
ALSO READ
HC refuses withdrawal of woman's rape plea against Jharkhand CM
Jharkhand BJP chief charged with sedition, plot to 'destabilise' state govt
Second dry run of Covid-19 vaccination held at 150 sites across Delhi
Jharkhand passes resolution seeking inclusion of Sarna as separate religion
Delhi, K'taka, Odisha make winning start in Sub Junior Women Nationals
-
Jharkhand Health Minister Banna Gupta on Tuesday said that there is no shortage of Remdesivir injection in the state.
Gupta, while on his visit to the COVID-19 ward at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi, told the media personnel, "There is no shortage of Remdesivir injection in the state. We have received 1,500 injections on Tuesday."
The state Health Minister further said, "We have written to the Central government for more ventilators. We are increasing the number of ventilators."
"Some patients have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic who has been admitted in the hospital. They are being sent to home isolation," he added.
During his visit to the Sadar Hospital, Gupta was seen interacting with COVID patients and the doctors and staff serving at the ward.
According to the Jharkhand Health Department, the state has 17,155 active COVID-19 cases.
"The state recorded 2,844 new COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in last 24 hours," the health department said on Tuesday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU