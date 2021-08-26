Noida raises alert as fatal 'viral fever' cases rise in western UP

-
The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Thursday raised an alert about viral fever and directed health workers to particularly take note of people running a temperature.
This comes amid reports of multiple deaths due to a viral fever in parts of western Uttar Pradesh.
The health department has also urged people to be cautious against vector-borne diseases like malaria and consult a qualified doctor in case of any problem instead of self-help.
Some western UP districts like Mathura, Firozabad, Mainpuri have witnessed a spike in cases of viral fever in recent days, with the illness claiming around a dozen lives, according to reports.
In view of the season of vector-borne diseases and deaths in Mathura district due to the fever, an alert has been raised in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Sunil Sharma said.
All ANMs (auxiliary nurse midwife) and ASHA (accredited social health activist) workers have been asked to go around in their areas on a regular basis and report cases of fever to health department officials concerned at community health centres, primary health centres and government hospitals so that such people could be tested for treatment, Sharma said.
The CMO said any person with visible symptoms for malaria would have to undergo tests at government hospitals, including CHCs and PHCs and those positive for it will be given treatment.
Test and treatment will be available at all government hospitals free of cost, Sharma said, according to an official statement.
In the event of reports of fever, health department's teams will visit such areas to review the situation in order to ensure early tests and treatment of patients, he added.
The CMO also urged people to be cautious against vector-borne diseases and maintain water-related hygiene at homes.
Since it's the season for vector-borne diseases, ensure that no water gets collected in houses and nearby places. The tank of air coolers should be cleaned once a week and completely dried before use, Sharma said.
