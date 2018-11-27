JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

World's first genetically edited babies born in China, claims scientist
Business Standard

Non-graduate CAs now eligible to become registered valuers, says ICAI

A registered valuer is required to carry out valuation of assets, net worth of a firm or its liabilities as required under the Companies Act, 2013

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

accounting services, legal services, indian business, judiciary, jurisdiction,law practitioner,Dinesh Kanabar,Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, ICAI, charted accountant, N D Gupta,National Advisory Committee on Accounting Standards , NACAS
Representative image | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Non-graduate chartered accountants (CAs) with three years of experience can now become registered valuers, with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs amending the rules in this regard.

Previously a CA having three years of post-qualification experience and qualified as a graduate was allowed to become a registered valuer.

“Now, a chartered accountant is not required to be a graduate to become a registered valuer,” the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) said in a release.

“It was informed to the Ministry of Corporate Affairs that the chartered accountancy course that has been approved by the government, allows a 10+2 student to enroll for chartered accountancy course. It does not mandate a student to be a graduate for enrolling in the course. Hence, a CA may or may not be a graduate,” the ICAI added.

A registered valuer is required to carry out valuation of assets, net worth of a firm or its liabilities as required under the Companies Act, 2013.
First Published: Tue, November 27 2018. 02:19 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements