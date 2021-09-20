JUST IN
Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Business Standard

Non-stop flights to Canada resume

Canada required travellers from India to do a RT-PCR in a third country before giving them access.

Topics
Canada | flights | Coronavirus

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

US eases travel recommendations on India, lowers advisory to level 3

Air India and Air Canada are resuming their flights from Delhi to Toronto and Vancouver with easing of entry restrictions by the North American country. While Air Canada's first departure from Delhi will be on Wednesday, Air India is yet to announce its schedule but has informed Delhi airport about its plan to start flights from Sunday.

Canada required travellers from India to do a RT-PCR in a third country before giving them access. This resulted in increased travel costs for Indians. Now the rules have been amended. Now passengers will have to undergo a RT-PCR test or a rapid PCR test 18 hours before the flight from a testing centre at Delhi airport.

First Published: Mon, September 20 2021. 20:55 IST

