'Normal' monsoon forecast by IMD brings relief from coronavirus heat

Amid the gloom surrounding the disease (Covid-19) pandemic and its after-effects, there is some good news on the weather front.

India’s southwest this year is expected to be ‘normal’ at 100 per cent of the long period average (LPA), the state-run India Metrological Department (IMD) said in its first-stage forecast for the season.

The LPA of the season rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1961-2010 is 88 cm.

However, experts said how much a good will positively impact kharif sowing operations scheduled to begin from June will depend on how far and to what extent the Covid-19 pandemic impacts India and with it the harvesting and sowing operations.

ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Govt says 11,933 cases but no community transmission

“What will impact sowing operations this kharif season is how the pandemic pans out in the next few months. If this crisis extends, it will severely impact the availability of labour, timely sowing of crops, and availability of cash to farmers,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, CARE Ratings. He said though a ‘normal’ is good news for the farm sector, to say how much of a positive impact it will have will be somewhat premature at this juncture.

A good harvest will push up India’s agriculture growth rate in 2020-21, but if demand remains subdued, it could pull down farmers’ income and aggravate the already precarious situation in rural India which has seen below normal growth the past few years.

ALSO READ: Covid-19: Mango farmers approach housing societies for direct bulk supply

The Met department though painted a fairly rosy picture of the southwest monsoon, saying there is 71 per cent probability of the rains being normal to excess, while just 29 per cent probability of it being below normal to deficient.

Moreover, the dreaded El Niño phenomenon — known to negatively impact the performance of the southwest monsoon — is not only expected to remain ‘neutral’ during the four-month monsoon season starting June, but according to some forecasting models, might well turn into La Niña during the latter half of the four-month season.

The El Niño is defined as an increase of the Eastern Tropical Pacific’s sea surface temperature (SST) of 0.5°C from long-term average, while its reverse La Niña is defined as a decrease of SST over the same area by minus 0.5°C from long-term average.

El Niño plays a big role in the performance of India’s southwest monsoon season that runs from June to September, as the data studied by private weather forecasting agency Skymet shows that in the last 135 years (from 1880 to 2014), 90 per cent of all evolving El Niño years have led to below-normal rainfall, while 65 per cent of evolving El Niño years have brought drought.

If that’s not all, the Indian Ocean Dipole, another factor which has a bearing on the performance of southwest monsoon in India, is expected to remain neutral during most of the forecasted period.

The Met department will release its second-stage forecast in end-May or early June.