Normalcy is returning in J&K...and many don't like it: LG Manoj Sinha

'The current attacks are a conspiracy of those elements who don't like the fact that 11.6 million tourists have come to Kashmir'

Topics
Jammu and Kashmir | Manoj Sinha | Jammu and Kashmir politics

Aditi Phadnis 

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Manoj Sinha
Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Manoj Sinha

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) Manoj Sinha clarifies issues relating to electoral rolls in J&K, denies curbs on freedom and democracy, and says preparations are on to hold Assembly elections soon in J&K. Excerpts from an interview to Aditi Phadnis:

First Published: Sun, August 21 2022. 19:53 IST

