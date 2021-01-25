Not in favour of imposing anything: Adityanath on plans to ban liquor in UP

-
A day after the Uttar Pradesh government made obtaining license mandatory for buying, transporting or possessing over six litres of alcohol, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth on Monday indicated he was not in favour of forcefully imposing ban on liquor in the state.
He however, made it clear that his government will take all steps which are in interest of Uttar Pradesh.
According to a new excise policy, purchase, transport or private possession of alcohol in the state is limited to six litres. To keep liquor above the prescribed limit, one has to obtain license from the excise department.
The chief minister told reporters that this step will "check liquor smuggling and is in overall interest of the state".
When asked whether state government has plans to make Uttar Pradesh liquor-free, he said, "We cannot forcefully impose something but whatever will be in the interest of the state we will take those steps."
The Uttar Pradesh government has allowed sale of select types of alcohol in shopping malls. Earlier, sale of liquor was allowed only at certified model shops in the state.
Liquor is banned in Bihar, the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh. There is restriction on sale of liquor in Gujarat as well.
