SC seeks Centre's reply on PIL seeking setting up of media tribunal

The Supreme Court Monday sought responses from the Centre, Press Council of India (PCI) and the News Broadcasters Association (NBA) on a PIL seeking setting up of a media tribunal to adjudicate on complaints against media, channels and networks.
A bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian took note of the plea which also sought setting up of an independent committee headed by either by a former Chief Justice of India or an apex court judge to review the entire legal framework related to media business regulations and suggest guidelines.
Besides the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, PCI and NBA, the bench also issued notices to News Broadcasters Federation (NBF) and News Broadcasting Standards Authority (NBSA) on the PIL filed jointly by film maker, Nilesh Navalakha and civil engineer Nitin Memane in the proceedings conducted through video conferencing.
The plea said media, particularly the electronic, has become like an unruly horse which needs to be tamed.
The top court tagged the PIL with a pending plea on the issue.
