JUST IN

Not involved in any scam, ED action based on false evidence: Sanjay Raut
75th I-Day: 'Inspire others to use national flag as profile pic,' says Shah
No monkeypox cases in TN so far, some spreading rumours: Health Minister
ED detains Sena's Sanjay Raut in alleged Patra Chawl land scam case
'Indian aviation sector absolutely safe,' says DGCA chief amid recent snags
Money recovered by ED does not belong to me: Arrested WB minister Partha
I-T department issues FAQs on Income Tax Return filing as last date today
NIA conducts raids at 13 premises in six states over links to ISIS
Country shall thrive only when citizens aware of Constitution: CJI Ramana
India's toy industry achieved success no one could have imagined: PM Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

75th I-Day: 'Inspire others to use national flag as profile pic,' says Shah

Business Standard

Not involved in any scam, ED action based on false evidence: Sanjay Raut

He said will die, but will neither surrender nor quit the Shiv Sena.

Topics
Sanjay Raut | money laundering case | Enforcement Directorate

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 
Sanjay Raut. Photo: ANI
Sanjay Raut. Photo: ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed that he was not involved in any scam and that the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) action against him was based on false evidence.

He said will die, but will neither surrender nor quit the Shiv Sena.

The Rajya Sabha member said this in tweets, which he posted soon after the central agency started conducting a search at his residence in suburban Bhandup on Sunday morning in connection with a money laundering case.

Raut had skipped two summonses issued to him by the ED for questioning in the money laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'. He had appeared before the central agency on July 1 to record his statement.

"False action, false evidence. I will die, but will not surrender. I will never leave Shiv Sena. I swear by Balasaheb Thackeray that I am not involved in any scam. He taught us to fight and I will continue to fight for Shiv Sena," Raut said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Sanjay Raut

First Published: Sun, July 31 2022. 17:20 IST

`
.