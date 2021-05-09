Not sabotaging farmer protest but won't allow lockdown violation: Amarinder

While pointing out that there was no question of sabotaging the farmer's agitation against the farm laws, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday reiterated that no violation of the weekend lockdown and other restrictions in the state could be allowed at any cost, given the current grim situation.

"There are lives at stake, saving them is our priority, and it is the responsibility of every Punjabi to save them," said the Chief Minister, urging BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) and BKU (Ekta Dakaounda) leaders not to give a twist to his yesterday's comments on the issue," a statement quoted Singh.

Amid the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's call to oppose the weekend lockdown, the Chief Minister had asked the DGP to strictly enforce all the weekend restrictions and not allow any violation at any cost.

"Nobody can be allowed to play with the lives of the people," he reiterated.

Earlier, leaders of the two organisations had misinterpreted his statement to raise doubts about his intentions towards the ongoing farmers' stir against the black Farm Laws, said the Chief Minister.

"How can my government go against the interests of the farmers when it was the first in the country to move the amendment laws in the Vidhan Sabha to annul the draconian Farm Laws of the Central Government?" asked the Chief Minister, asserting that as far as the central laws were concerned, his government's stand against them had been clear and consistent.

Noting that the situation in the state was extremely grim, the Chief Minister said that as on May 6, the state had 24-hour case load of 8,874, 154 deaths, 265 patients admitted in isolation facility, 30 patients on High Dependency Unit and 16 on Ventilator Support.

"This is not the time to play politics but to put all our energies into protecting the life of every human being," he said.

Appealing to the farmers to extend all support and cooperation to the State Government in its endeavour to combat the Covid crisis, the Chief Minister said the lives and safety of the people of Punjab were of paramount interest to his government. He reiterated that he would not allow anyone to further endanger the lives of Punjabis amid the escalating Covid crisis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)