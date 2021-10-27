'Nothing from govt' will hinder business plans in Punjab, says Channi

will ensure that "nothing from the government hinders business plans", Chief Minister has said, seeking investments a month after he took charge of the state.

“I have also seen that aspiring young generation of which wants to do something big and I am committed to fulfill their dreams and unable to do this without you,” he said on Tuesday at the fourth Progressive Investors Summit 2021 at Indian School of Business in Mohali.

Channi said Punjab has developed a land bank of 6,000 acres with plug-play facilities for industries and it has a skill development programme as part of its plans to count among five leading states in terms of attracting foreign direct investments (FDIs).

"I give my commitment to you all today that our government will work with you at every step to see that nothing from the government hinders your speed or create hurdles in your business plans," he told business leaders.

He said companies like International Tractors Limited at Hoshiarpur, petroleum refiner HMEL at Bathinda, and ITC’s food processing unit at Kapurthala would not have found success without the Punjabi spirit and congenial atmosphere.

Punjab’s finance and industries ministers, senior civil servants and business leaders attended the plenary session of the two-day summit. Anand G Mahindra, chairman of the Mahindra Group, said his business will set up its third tractor factory in Punjab besides a hotel project near Pathankot.