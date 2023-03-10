JUST IN
Liquor of Rs 14 cr sold in Noida ahead of Holi, highest since pandemic
Bizman Arun Pillai moves application retracting statements given to ED
Centre announces 10% reservation for ex-Agniveers in BSF recruitment
Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi take charge of their respective depts
India moved from women development to women-led development in 9 years: PM
Tendency of categorisation of terrorism based on motive is dangerous: India
Land for jobs 'scam': ED carries out searches in multiple cities of Bihar
Cloture motion filed for Garcetti's nomination, step closer to confirmation
Govt invites applications for 17 posts at CCI on deputation basis
India a global strategic partner of US: State dept spokesperson Ned Price
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Delhi excise case: Court sends Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

NPS subscriber base rises 23% to 62.4 million in March 4, shows data

The NPS was introduced in April 2004 to replace the erstwhile old pension scheme, which was seen as a major burden on state finances

Topics
NPS | NPS scheme | NPS funds

Shiva Rajora 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

The number of total subscribers under various schemes in the National Pension System (NPS) has increased 22.9 per cent to 62.4 million in March 4 from 50.8 million a year ago.

The all citizen model has seen the highest increase (32 per cent), followed by Atal Pension Yojana (28.4 per cent) and the corporate model (20.2 per cent). The NPS lite, for which registrations closed in April 2015, has, however, contracted 0.3 per cent.

Besides, the total pension assets under management (AUM) increased by 23.5 per cent to Rs 8.82 trillion in the corresponding period.

The NPS was introduced in April 2004 to replace the erstwhile old pension scheme, which was seen as a major burden on state finances.

Total subscribers (In million)
March 31, 2022 March 4, 2023 YoY
growth in %
Central government 2.3 2.4 4.8
State government 5.6 6.1 9.39
Corporate 1.4 1.7 20.19
All citizen model 2.3 2.8 32.02
NPS Lite 4.18 4.17 -0.25
APY 36.3 45.3 28.46
Total 52 62.4 22.88
Source: PFRDA

Assets under management (in Rscrore)
March 31, 2022 March 4, 2023 YoY
growth in %
Central Government 218,577 255,207 18.6
State Government 369,427 439,494 22.4
Corporate 90,633 114,871 35.0
All Citizen Model 32,346 41,302 36.6
NPS Lite 4,687 4,878 5.7
APY 20,922 26,114 28.3
Total 736,592 881,867 23.4
Source: PFRDA

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on NPS

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 18:16 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.