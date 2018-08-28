JUST IN
NSIC's largest east India office in Bhubaneswar with Rs 550 mn investment

The new building to be inaugurated on August 30, will also have NSIC's National SC-ST Hub Office

BS Reporter  |  Bhubaneswar 

The National Small Industries Corporation Ltd. (NSIC) has come up with a new facility in Bhubaneswar with an investment Rs 550 million.

"NSIC has built its largest office building in eastern India with a built-up area of 1,10,000 sq ft at Bhubaneswar. In addition, the building will have offices of various agencies like National Skill Development Corporation, National Skill Training Institute (NSTI) and others which will be working with NSIC for providing support to various MSMEs including SC/ST community", said Ravindra Nath, Chairman cum Managing Director of NSIC.

The new building to be inaugurated on August 30, will also have NSIC's National SC-ST Hub Office (NSSHO).

The state-run company will also put up its apparel training cum incubation centre for the textile sector wherein training will be imparted to men and women as a part of the landholding for creating employment and self-employment opportunities in Odisha.

A MoU (memorandum of understanding) between NSIC, Rourkela Steel Plant and National Schedule Tribe Finance Development Corporation will be signed on August 30 for setting up of Livelihood Business Incubator at Rourkela for transforming the tribal youth from "unemployed" to "self-employed" in different trades.
