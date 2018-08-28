NSIC's largest east India office in Bhubaneswar with Rs 550 mn investment

The Small Industries Corporation Ltd. (NSIC) has come up with a new facility in with an investment Rs 550 million.

" has built its largest office building in eastern India with a built-up area of 1,10,000 sq ft at In addition, the building will have offices of various agencies like Skill Development Corporation, Skill Training Institute (NSTI) and others which will be working with for providing support to various MSMEs including SC/ST community", said Ravindra Nath, Chairman cum Managing Director of

The new building to be inaugurated on August 30, will also have NSIC's National SC-ST Hub Office (NSSHO).

The state-run company will also put up its apparel training cum incubation centre for the textile sector wherein training will be imparted to men and women as a part of the landholding for creating employment and self-employment opportunities in Odisha.

A MoU (memorandum of understanding) between NSIC, Rourkela Steel Plant and National Schedule Tribe Finance Development Corporation will be signed on August 30 for setting up of Livelihood Business Incubator at Rourkela for transforming the tribal youth from "unemployed" to "self-employed" in different trades.