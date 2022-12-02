NSUI writes to HP Guv over food price, quality at joints in University

-
ALSO READ
J P Nadda begins whirlwind tour of Himachal for pro-incumbency votes
Himachal Pradesh elections: Congress to release first list of 57 candidates
Govt employees in Himachal to hold protest demanding old pension scheme
Himachal Pradesh Assembly to discuss no-confidence motion against BJP govt
Himachal CM appointed as state BJP election steering committee president
-
Congress' student wing NSUI on Friday urged Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to set up a committee to fix the price of food and check its quality at food joints in the Himachal Pradesh University.
Yaseen Batt and Yogesh Yadav, the president and vice president of the National Students Union of India, HPU unit, in their memorandum to the governor urged him to include the members of their group too in the committee.
The NSUI also demanded that students of BA, BSc, and BCom who failed in EVS exam, should be passed as there are no EVS teachers in any college of the state.
In their memorandum, they also demanded a refund of fees of first year students, who passed the re-evaluation.
Investigation of the quality of construction works going on in the university and cancellation of fake admissions in PhD were the two other demands that found a mention in the NSUI letter.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 20:25 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU