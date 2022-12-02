JUST IN
Tripura targets to procure 35,000 MT of paddy in 2022-23: Minister
Guj polls: 60% females, 65% males voted in phase I, total turnout 63.31%
EC tries to sponsor match between deaf cricket team with mainstream teams
Ransomware attack on AIIMS a conspiracy, planned by forces: Chandrasekhar
Efforts underway to cut wait time for issuance of visa in India: US
NGT directs Manipur govt to pay Rs 200 cr for improper waste management
Hyderabad well placed to become hub for 3D printing industry: K T Rama Rao
Decision to discontinue 'Yogshala' scheme was taken by DPSRU: Officials
LG forwards proposal to implement Telangana law in Delhi to MHA: Official
Looking forward to supporting India during G20 Presidency: Joe Biden
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Tripura targets to procure 35,000 MT of paddy in 2022-23: Minister
Business Standard

NSUI writes to HP Guv over food price, quality at joints in University

Congress' student wing NSUI on Friday urged Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to set up a committee to fix the price of food and check its quality at food joints in the Himachal Pradesh University

Topics
Himachal Pradesh | food prices | University

Press Trust of India  |  Shimla 

Bombay Canteen
Representational Image

Congress' student wing NSUI on Friday urged Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to set up a committee to fix the price of food and check its quality at food joints in the Himachal Pradesh University.

Yaseen Batt and Yogesh Yadav, the president and vice president of the National Students Union of India, HPU unit, in their memorandum to the governor urged him to include the members of their group too in the committee.

The NSUI also demanded that students of BA, BSc, and BCom who failed in EVS exam, should be passed as there are no EVS teachers in any college of the state.

In their memorandum, they also demanded a refund of fees of first year students, who passed the re-evaluation.

Investigation of the quality of construction works going on in the university and cancellation of fake admissions in PhD were the two other demands that found a mention in the NSUI letter.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Himachal Pradesh

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 20:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU