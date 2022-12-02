JUST IN
Ransomware attack on AIIMS a conspiracy, planned by forces: Chandrasekhar
EC tries to sponsor match between deaf cricket team with mainstream teams

The Election Commission on Friday said it will explore the possibility of sponsoring a match between the Indian deaf cricket association team with mainstream teams

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Election Commission on Friday said it will explore the possibility of sponsoring a match between the Indian deaf cricket association team with mainstream teams.

On the eve of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, the poll panel felicitated the Indian deaf cricket team here.

Welcoming the team, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the Election Commission salutes the resilience and tenacity demonstrated by the players. The team has brought laurels to the country by winning the T20 Champions Trophy held in UAE by Deaf International Cricket Council.

Kumar felt it is important to accord due publicity and visibility to the winners.

In a statement, the EC said it will explore the possibility of sponsoring a match of the Indian Deaf Cricket Association team with mainstream cricket teams.

The Commission also organised a sensitization training workshop for its officers on Diversity and Inclusion' by Padma Shri awardee Niru Kumar, EC's 'national icon' to mark the International Day of PwDs.

Speaking on the occasion, Kumar said the EC is committed to mainstream and deeply embed the concept and practice of accessibility in ensuring a new normal of enabling environment in the entire election process ecosystem from registration to voting.

The EC has been implementing several measures to ensure accessible facilitation at the polling stations, making them conducive for Persons with Disabilities to cast their vote without any hassles.

Notified checklist for provisions such as polling stations on ground floor, standardised ramps, wheelchairs, volunteers, EVM with braille and ballot paper, braille election photo I-cards, accessible toilets, tactile signage, sign language interpreters and pick up drop facility are made available in polling stations, the Commission said.

The Commission has also provided the option of postal ballot facility to PwDs with 40 per cent benchmarked disability to vote from the comfort of their homes.

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 20:19 IST

