JUST IN
HC allows felling of 20,000 trees for Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project
Extreme heat waves may break human survivability limit in India: World Bank
Environment minister tables Wild Life (Protection) Bill in Rajya Sabha
GRAP Stage III revoked in entire NCR with immediate effect
Most Asian countries behind biodiversity targets for protected areas: Study
UN summit: Scientists warn nations not to repeat past mistakes on nature
Karnataka to become climate resilient in 5 years: World Bank official
A global plastics treaty is coming; Everything about it yet to be decided
NGT panel to probe air pollution by Singrauli, Sonebhadra thermal plants
India-G7 JETP stuck over coal, Centre's insistence on own transition plan
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment
Gold worth Rs 1.37 crore seized by customs officials at Hyderabad airport
Business Standard

NTPC declares commercial operation at Ettayapuram Solar PV project in TN

State-owned NTPC Ltd has commenced the commercial operation of its solar photo-voltaic project in Tamil Nadu

Topics
solar power projects | NTPC | Tamil Nadu

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

State-owned NTPC Ltd has commenced the commercial operation of its solar photo-voltaic project in Tamil Nadu.

With this, the standalone installed and commercial capacity of NTPC Ltd has become 57,801.27 MW while the group installed capacity grew to 70,416.27 MW, the company said on Saturday.

According to the company, the 230MW Ettayapuram solar PV project is being developed under the Central Public Sector Undertaking (CPSU) scheme Phase-II Tranche-I of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

The project was won by NTPC through the Viability Gap Funding based competitive bidding done by Solar Energy Corporation of India Ltd in 2019. It is developed through Larsen and Toubro under EPC, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd said on its website.

"Consequent to successful commissioning, first part capacity of 162.27 MW out of the 230 MW Ettayapuram Solar PV project at Tamil Nadu is declared on commercial operation with effect from 12 noon, December 12," NTPC said in a BSE filing on Saturday.

As per the conditions in the CPSU scheme, the project employs domestic photo-voltaic modules and cells and receives the Viability Gap Funding from the Ministry, the company added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on solar power projects

First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 19:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.