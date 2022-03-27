Odisha Civic polls: CM meets party workers, thanks people for BJD's victory

-
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday met party leaders and workers at his residence after the Biju Janata Dal's victory in the Odisha Municipal Corporation elections and thanked the people of the state for their support to the party.
While addressing the people, party workers and mediapersons outside his residence in Odisha's Bhubaneswar, he stated, "I would like to express my deep gratitude to the people of our state for giving this tremendous victory in the Panchayat and Urban Election, we will continue our good work for the welfare of our people continuously"
"I also would like to thank our many many party workers for the efforts they put in for this election," he added.
The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) registered a thumping victory in the Odisha municipal elections, winning three municipal corporations and 95 out of 108 urban local body councils, the results of which were announced on Saturday. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured six, the Congress four, while Independents get bagged three seats.
Nearly 65 per cent of the total voters had on March 24 exercised their franchise in the elections to civic bodies.
