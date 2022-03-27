Live: Modi to speak on 'Mann Ki Baat', Russian rockets hit Ukraine's Lviv
Live news updates: India will resume scheduled international flights from Sunday; Joe Biden meets Ukraine ministers and Polish president.
A pedestrian looks at a cloud of smoke rising after an explosion in Lviv, Western Ukraine, on March 18, 2022. The mayor of Lviv says missiles struck near the city's airport early Friday. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will Sunday morning speak on 'Mann Ki Baat', his monthly radio address to the nation and this time being aired after the BJP won elections in three states. BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and his party’s workers will listen to Modi’s speech in Delhi, ANI reported.
Russian rockets struck the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Saturday while President Joe Biden visited neighboring Poland, a reminder that Moscow is willing to strike anywhere in Ukraine despite its claim to be focusing its offensive on the country’s east.
