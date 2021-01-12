Odisha CM announces Rs 92.37 crore financial assistance for kendu workers

-
ALSO READ
Naveen Patnaik not to celebrate birthday due to Covid-19 situation
Create livelihood opportunities amidst pandemic: CM Patnaik to departments
Maintain economic momentum during pandemic: Naveen Patnaik to officials
Naveen Patnaik inaugurates two coronaviurs hospitals in Ganjam district
Covid-19: Odisha CM urges Centre to take steps to postpone JEE, NEET exams
-
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen
Patnaik has announced financial assistance of Rs 92.37 crore for the welfare of kendu leaf pluckers and other workers associated with it.
The chief minister made the announcement while reviewing the welfare of the people, mostly tribals, engaged in kendu leaf activities on Monday.
Of the total amount, Rs 59.78 crore will be disbursed as bonus, he said.
Since 2014, the state government has made provision for giving bonus to the people engaged in kendu leaf trade, which comes from the profit made, the chief minister said.
Patnaik also announced that the exgratia in case of the death or permanent disability of a kendu leaf worker would be increased to Rs 2 Lakh from Rs 1 Lakh.
Kendu leaves are mainly used to roll beedis.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 60 lakh man-days were created by the government and 7,54,631 kendu leaf pluckers along with 18,223 binders and 16,533 casual workers have been benefited, the chief minister said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU