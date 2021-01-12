Odisha CM announces Rs 92.37 crore financial assistance for kendu workers

Chief Minister Naveen



Patnaik has announced financial assistance of Rs 92.37 crore for the welfare of kendu leaf pluckers and other workers associated with it.

The chief minister made the announcement while reviewing the welfare of the people, mostly tribals, engaged in kendu leaf activities on Monday.

Of the total amount, Rs 59.78 crore will be disbursed as bonus, he said.

Since 2014, the state government has made provision for giving bonus to the people engaged in kendu leaf trade, which comes from the profit made, the chief minister said.

Patnaik also announced that the exgratia in case of the death or permanent disability of a kendu leaf worker would be increased to Rs 2 Lakh from Rs 1 Lakh.

Kendu leaves are mainly used to roll beedis.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 60 lakh man-days were created by the government and 7,54,631 kendu leaf pluckers along with 18,223 binders and 16,533 casual workers have been benefited, the chief minister said.

