Odisha CM directs officials to ensure proper water supply in summer

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday reviewed water supply to rural and urban areas and directed the officials to ensure proper supply to all households in the summer season, which is expected to be hotter than usual.
"The Government has been making huge investments in drinking water supply in the urban and rural areas. As many as 89 mega projects worth Rs 17,000 crores for rural areas are already under implementation. We are working towards ensuring 100 per cent piped water supply connection to all rural households by 2024," Patnaik said during the review.
"In urban areas, we have spent more than Rs 3.8 thousand crores in the last three years alone and we have planned that all the urban households will be provided with piped water supply by 2022," he said.
On the summer season, he said: "This year, the summer season has arrived early and expected to be hotter than usual. We need to be better prepared to ensure proper water supply in the rural and urban areas."
The Chief Minister also asked officials to map the hot spot areas, where there are issues regularly with water supply, and ensure that preventive steps are being taken immediately.
