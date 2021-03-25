Haryana govt to eradicate TB from state by 2025: Health Minister Anil Vij

-
Haryana has over 60,000 TB patients and the state government has set a deadline of 2025 to eradicate the disease from the state, Health Minister Anil Vij said on Wednesday.
Vij made this remark while announcing the setting up of the National Disease Control Centre in Ambala city on the occasion of World TB Day.
Speaking on the occasion, Vij said this centre would be built in place of the TB Hospital in Ambala city, in which the central government will play an important role.
According to an official statement, he said not only all the diseases can be investigated under one roof at this centre, their data too can be analysed.
Earlier the samples of TB-hit people were sent to Delhi or other places for investigation.
The NCDC will be built on a plot of land measuring over two acres, he said, adding that it would be manned by experts in various disciplines.
This centre will be equipped with all modern facilities, he said.
