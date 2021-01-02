Odisha govt to reopen schools for Class 10 and 12 students from Jan 8

-
ALSO READ
Odisha govt to keep schools closed till December 15 amid Covid-19: Report
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Anganwadis shut down; schools prepare to reopen
Covid-19: Odisha puts on hold its decision to reopen schools in November
Covid-19 pandemic: Many states unsure, yet to decide on schools reopening
Odisha witnesses over 43% decline in road accident deaths during lockdown
-
Odisha government Saturday
announced that schools will reopen for students of standards X and XII from January 8 and will follow the detailed standard operating procedure to be strictly implemented by the authorities, a senior official said.
However, hostels will not reopen now and the school buses will not be available for the students. The parents can make their own arrangements to take their wards to school, the official said.
A maximum of 25 students will be allowed to attend one class and each student will have a specific seat in the class as is usually done during examinations.
Schools across Odisha are closed since March in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school and mass education department has, however, been holding online classes.
The students of standards X and XII will be given 100 days of classroom teaching before they appear in the annual examinations in May, the official said adding that classes will be held on Saturdays and Sundays too.
Classroom classes for students of standard X will be held from January 8 to April 26, while that for students of standard XII from January 8 to April 28, a notification issued by the education department said.
Practical exams for standard X students will be held from April 27 to May 2 and for standard XII students from April 29 to May 14, it said.
The annual board exam of Class X students will be from May 3 to 15, while the Council of Higher Secondary Education will hold exams for Class XII students from May 15 to June 11.
For reopening of schools the guidelines issued by the health and family welfare department and the special relief commissioners office will be strictly followed.
The decision has been taken by the government keeping in mind the larger interest of students of Class X and XII so that the students of our state can appear timely for all India competitive tests, the notification said.
A detailed SOP has been prepared which will be adopted for reopening of government, government aided and private schools across the State.
As per the SOP online learning will continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and will be encouraged. Students may attend schools with the written consent of parents but attendance must not be enforced and must depend entirely on parental consent.
Online and classroom learning will go in tandem with each other and will continue to share timelines and daily schedules, according to the SOP.
Wherever schools are conducting online classes and some of its students prefer to attend online classes, they should be permitted to do so, it said.
However, the hostels will not open now and the school buses will not be available for the students. The parents may take their wards in their own arrangement. A maximum of 25 students will be allowed to attend one class and each student will have a specific seat in the class as is usually done during examinations.
The state government in its January guidelines has empowered the school and mass education department and higher education department to reopen schools and colleges keeping in view the prevailing pandemic situation.
Earlier, the state government had reduced 30 per cent of the syllabus for the standard X students.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU