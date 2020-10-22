Odisha witnesses over 43% decline in road accident deaths during lockdown

-
Fatalities due to road accidents in Odisha have decreased by 43.5 percent in four months of lockdown from April to July, according to the State Transport Authority (STA).
The STA has said that 1,048 fatalities were reported from April to July 2020 comparing to 1,853 fatalities from April to July 2019.
The number of fatalities reduced by 74 per cent in April, 42 per cent in May, 18 per cent in June and 19 per cent in July. In the first seven months of the year from January to July, deaths due to road accidents have reduced by 30 percent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
