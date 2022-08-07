JUST IN
Odisha logs 730 new Covid-19 cases, 2 fatalities; active tally at 5,851

Odisha's Covid tally rose to 13,18,875 on Sunday as 730 more people, including 130 children, tested positive for the infection, while two fatalities pushed the toll to 9,148, a health bulletin said.

Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Odisha's COVID-19 tally rose to 13,18,875 on Sunday as 730 more people, including 130 children, tested positive for the infection, while two fatalities pushed the toll to 9,148, a health bulletin said.

The state had logged 836 infections on Saturday.

Sundargarh district reported the highest number of fresh infections at 157, followed by 96 in Khurda district.

The state now has 5,851 active COVID-19 cases, of which 1,395 are in Sundargarh.

As many as 882 more people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 13,03,823.

Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities thus far.

The daily positivity rate was at 3.69 per cent as 19,823 samples were tested for the infection in the last 24 hours.

First Published: Sun, August 07 2022. 17:12 IST

