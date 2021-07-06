Odisha registers 2,487 new Covid-19 infections, 51 more fatalities

Odisha's COVID-19 tally



mounted to 9,27,186 on Tuesday as 2,487 more people tested positive for the infection, while 51 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 4,299, a health department official said.

Of the new cases, 1,428 were reported from quarantine centres and the remaining 1,059 detected during contact tracing.

Cuttack district registered the highest number of fresh cases at 422, followed by Khurda (407) and Jajpur (202).

Of the 51 fatalities, nine were registered in Khurda, five each in Bargarh, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal, three each in Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Sundargarh and Jajpur districts.

Two deaths each were reported from Bhadrak, Deogarh, Ganjam and Nayagarh, and one patient each succumbed to the infection in Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Keonjhar and Nabarangpur.

Fifty-three other COVID-19 patients have died due to comorbidities, he said.

Amid the allegation that the state government is suppressing the exact number of COVID deaths, the Health and Family Welfare Department clarified that the fatalities are not included in the health bulletin on a real-time basis.

"This list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to COVID-19," the health department said on Twitter.

Directorate of Medical Education and Training chief Prof CBK Mohanty said the COVID-19 fatalities are included in the bulletin after the completion of the death audit process.

"If a coronavirus-positive patient dies, the authorities verify whether the death is due to COVID-19 or comorbidities. The process takes time to confirm. Even some COVID patients ended their lives," Mohanty said while denying the allegation.

currently has 28,730 active cases, while 3,326 more patients were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 8,94,104.

The state has conducted over 1.41 crore sample tests for COVID-19, including 63,184 on Monday, and the positivity rate stands at 6.53 per cent.

Altogether, 4,02,434 people were inoculated on Monday, the highest single-day count so far, a senior official said.

" reached a new high in COVID-19 vaccination today (Monday) by vaccinating over 4 lakh people in a single day... Many congratulations to our health team and to the citizens who made it possible," the department said on the microblogging site.

Previously, 3,32,717 people were vaccinated on June 21.

The state has administered 1,24,91,857 doses of the COVID vaccines to the beneficiaries till Monday, the official added.

