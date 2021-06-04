Offices in Gujarat allowed to operate with 100% staff from June 7

In the wake of a significant decline in COVID-19 cases, the government on Friday announced that private as well as government in the state can now function with 100 per cent staff from June 7.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, an official release issued on Friday said.

All government will remain open on Saturday (June 5), it added.

Private as well as government in have been functioning with 50 per cent staff since the beginning of May, when the state witnessed a substantial rise in infection cases. The state government had allowed only half the work force in offices in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.

However, the number of daily infections has come down drastically in the last couple of weeks. On Thursday, Gujarat recorded 1,207 new cases and 17 deaths.

