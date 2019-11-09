Political leaders react to SC verdict on Ayodhya dispute, call for peace

The apex court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.



In one of the most important and most anticipated judgements in India's history, a 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice put an end to the more than a century old dispute that has torn the social fabric of the nation.

Here are a few reactions

Nirmohi Akhada

The Nirmohi Akhara has no regrets over the Supreme Court saying that it is not a 'shebait' of deity Ram Lalla, a member of the outfit said after the Ayodhya verdict on Saturday.

"We have no regrets on this because we were batting for Ram Lalla. The court has accepted Ram Lalla's side and with this, our motive was fufilled," Nirmohi Akhara member Mahant Dharmdas told PTI.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister on Saturday welcomed the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, saying the judgement ended the decades old dispute and appealed to people to maintain peace and harmony.

"The five judge bench of Supreme Court after hearing arguments of all parties gave its verdict. We welcome the SC judgement. The SC gave its verdict on decades old dispute. The dispute of many years ended today. I appeal to all maintain peace and harmony," Kejriwal tweeted after the court order.

RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya

Former RSS ideologue K N Govindacharya, a key figure in the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, on Saturday credited late VHP stalwart Ashok Singhal and veteran BJP leader L K Advani for the success of the cause.

Reacting to the Supreme Court clearing the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya, Govindacharya, one of the major strategists behind the Advani's rath yatra in 1990 in support of building a temple, expressed his "extreme happiness" at the verdict.

"I am extremely happy. Now, in three months a plan will be made for constructing the temple," he said, asserting that social harmony must be maintained so that the country can move from "Ram temple to 'Ram rajya'."

Swami Chakrapani

Hindu Mahasabha leader Swami Chakrapani said here on Saturday welcomed Supreme Court verdict in the and said "Muslim side would also be invited during the construction of grand Ram Temple at Ayodhya".

"We welcome the Supreme Court's decision to give five acres of land to Muslims for construction of the mosque. We will go there when they construct the mosque. Muslim side would also be invited during the construction of grand Ram Temple," he said.

B S Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday urged people of the state to "wholeheartedly welcome" the Supreme court verdict in the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, and not to react "emotionally."

He said, the judgement is neither a victory, nor a defeat for anyone.

"Let us all wholeheartedly welcome the apex court verdict. This is neither a victory for anyone, nor a defeat for anyone. Don't react emotionally. Let the harmony and peace prevail. #AYODHYAVERDICT #AyodhyaCase" Yediyurappa tweeted.



Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board's Zafaryab Jilani on Saturday expressed dissatisfaction over the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, saying it has a lot of contradictions and they will seek a review of it.

"The Ayodhya verdict holds no value for us. We are dissatisfied with the verdict. It has lot of contradictions. We will seek a review," senio advocate Jilani said.