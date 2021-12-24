Omicron: Allahabad HC urges Centre to stop rallies in poll-bound states

-
The Allahabad High Court on Thursday urged the central government to stop election rallies from being held in view of the new Omicron variant potentially leading to a third wave of COVID-19.
A Bench of Justice Shekhar Kumar Yadav, while allowing the bail application of a petitioner in a case, said the number of patients infected with Omicron are increasing and there is a possibility of a third wave.
In view of this horrific pandemic, countries like China, Netherlands, and Germany have imposed complete or partial lockdowns, it said.
The court requested the Election Commission of India to immediately stop such rallies, gatherings and order political parties to campaign through TV channels and newspapers.
Appreciating Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the COVID-19 vaccination campaign, the court requested him to consider stopping rallies, gatherings and postponing the upcoming state elections, taking strong measures in view of the situation of the pandemic.
The court made the remarks while allowing the bail plea of a person named Sanjay Yadav.
