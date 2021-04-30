One killed, two injured in blast at oxygen plant in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur

One worker died and at least two were injured after an cylinder exploded during refilling at Panki Plant in Uttar Pradesh's on Friday morning.

Police is present at the site of the incident located in Dada Nagar industrial area.

According to the police, the accident took place during cylinder refilling. The deceased has been identified as Imrad Ali who is an oxygen plant worker, the police said.

The police informed that one injured person is undergoing treatment at the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital while another injured was discharged after administering medical aid.

Further details are awaited.

