Orange alert in four Kerala districts, Monsoon to hit Goa on June 6

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday an Orange alert in four districts as heavy rains lashed several parts of the state. The alert was raised in Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod and the capital city where several low lying areas were waterlogged.

The warned of heavy rainfall ranging from 6.4 cm to 11.5 cm to very heavy rainfall of 11.5 cm to 20.4 cm in the areas. Yellow alert (possibility of isolated heavy rainfall) has been issued in seven districts.

The South West Monsoon, which marks the commencement of the four-month-long rainy season in the country, hit the coast on June 1, its normal onset date, triggering downpour in several parts of the state, which was battered by rain fury in the past two years that claimed several lives and caused extensive damage.



ALSO READ: LIVE: Cyclone Nisarga to make landfall in Maharashtra, Gujarat on Wednesday

The state capital and nearby areas have received heavy rains last night and this morning and many low lying areas have come under sheets of water. Fishermen have been warned against venturing into the South Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep and along the coast in the next 24 hours.



People hold an umbrella while crossing a road during rain, in Kochi on Tuesday.

The southwest is expected to arrive in Goa on June 6. However, the coastal state will witness heavy to very heavy rainfall till June 3 because of the formation of a low- pressure area in the Arabian Sea, IMD's senior scientist Rahul Mohan said.

Due to the formation of a low-pressure area over South East and adjoining East Central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area, the has put Goa on an orange alert.



ALSO READ: Cyclone Nisarga to hit Gujarat, Maha in 12 hrs; 10 NDRF teams deployed

In the north, rain-lashed Punjab's Amritsar as the mercury dipped to around 22 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to be 34 degrees Celsius.

Parts of Rajasthan witnessed rainfall and gusty winds on Monday that kept the mercury in check, a MeT official said. Churu recorded 63.6 mm rainfall, followed by 11.7 mm in Jaipur, 2.6 mm in Ajmer, 0.6 mm in Kota while traces were recorded in Dabok and Jodhpur, the official said. At 40.9 degrees Celsius, Kota was the hottest place in the state, followed by 40 degrees Celsius in Jaisalmer