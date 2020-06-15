Organised sector is ahead and gaining market share in times of Covid-19

What has been an irreversible trend for a few years — the gradual formalisation of the economy — has received sudden acceleration with Covid-19. From jewellery, paints, biscuits, beverages, and staples to restaurants, the organised sector is racing ahead by gaining market share at the expense of poorer, smaller, unorganised players.

The organised sector enjoys scale as well as healthier balance sheets relative to the unorganised sector, which has faced the brunt of the lockdown. Many businesses have closed down. Further, consumers concerned about safety and hygiene have ...