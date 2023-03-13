Refresh / Auto Refresh
Oscars 2023 LIVE: The Elephant Whisperers wins Best Documentary Short Film
Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here
Photo: Twitter/NetflixIndia
Tamil documentary The Elephant Whisperers emerged as the winner at the 95th Academy Awards making it a maiden victory for India in the Documentary Short Subject category.
In a joint operation, Police and Central Reserve Police Force arrested a drug smuggler and recovered 5 kg of heroin worth Rs 20 crore during a operation in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, officials said on Sunday.
Opposition leaders will hold a meeting on Monday morning to firm up their floor strategy for the second leg of the Budget session as they gear up to corner the government on issues such as alleged misuse of probe agencies and the Adani row.
