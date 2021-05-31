Over 1 mn Hong Kong residents fully inoculated against coronvirus

-
About 1 million Hong Kong residents have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 since the city began its inoculation drive against the virus on February 26, according to authorities.
As of Sunday, nearly 1.36 million people have taken at least one shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, accounting for 20.7 per cent of the eligible groups in Hong Kong, Xinhua news agency reported citing the authorities as saying.
People aged 16 or above are currently eligible for vaccine doses in the financial hub, where some 2.36 million jabs have been administered in total.
With the inoculation program ongoing, the pandemic has remained under control.
There were no new confirmed Covid cases on Sunday, leaving the total tally unchanged at 11,837, the Centre for Health Protection said.
Over the past two weeks, a total of 17 new cases were detected in Hong Kong, mostly imported from overseas.
The city's death toll currently stood at 210.
