Covid-19 vaccination: 1,426 jail inmates inoculated in Uttar Pradesh

A total of 1,426 prisoners were inoculated against COVID-19 as part of a two-day vaccination programme which began in various jails of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.
The UP Home Department, in a statement, said inmates aged above 60 were administered vaccine doses in 20 jails, including central jail in Allahabad, central jail in Varanasi and district jail in Lucknow.
"In all, 1,426 jail inmates were inoculated on Tuesday and the programme would continue on Wednesday as well," the statement said.
