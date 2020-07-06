Over 100 mm rain in suburban Mumbai, Thane; IMD predicts 4.6 m high tide

Mumbai's suburbs and neighbouring Thane district received over 100 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, said the weather office on Monday and predicted more heavy showers in those areas and other parts of Konkan Maharashtra.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that due to active monsoon conditions, the entire Konkan coast including Mumbai is experiencing an intense spell of rainfall and issued a yellow alert warning for the aforementioned districts for tomorrow.

The observatory in Thane-Belapur Industrial Association area recorded 213.4 mm rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday. The Santacruz weather station in Mumbai's western suburbs recorded 116.1 mm rainfall during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Monday, while the Colaba weather station in South Mumbai recorded 12.4 mm downpour during the same period.



ALSO READ: Latest news today live: Assam floods affect 700,000, situation improving

The Matheran bureau in Maharashtra's Raigad district recorded 90 mm rainfall during the 24-hour period, while the Dahanu observatory in Palghar district recorded 60.3 mm rain.



High tides form in the sea following the heavy rainfall, at Bandra in Mumbai on Saturday.

Besides, the Nashik weather station reported 13.4 mm rainfall, the Ratnagiri bureau and the Harnai observatory in the district recorded 5.4 mm and 5.9 mm rain, respectively, and the Osmanabad district in Marathwada region of the state recorded 7.4 mm downpour during the period.

Hosalikar said the satellite images suggested dense clouds over Saurashtra and Kutch regions in Gujarat, and warned of extremely heavy rainfall in those areas.

Mumbai and other parts of the Konkan region have been experiencing heavy rains since Friday. On Sunday, the Powai lake in suburban Mumbai started overflowing after the heavy downpour.

A high tide of 4.67 meters is expected, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD, Mumbai said.