Over 111.7 mn unutilized Covid vaccine doses available with states, UTs

-
ALSO READ
Omicron gradually replacing Delta variant in many states: ICMR official
Covid LIVE: Kerala sees 17,681 new cases, 208 deaths in last 24 hrs
Covid-19 LIVE: Kerala reports 10,691 new infections, 85 deaths in 24 hrs
Covid LIVE: 53.5% in 18-44 age group vaccinated in India, says govt
Covid LIVE: US to ease travel curbs for passengers from EU, UK, says report
-
The Centre on Saturday said that more than 111.7 crore unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and Union Territories.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, "More than 1.72 billion (1,720,492,970) vaccine doses have been provided to states/UTs so far through Central government (free of cost channel) and direct state procurement categories."
"More than 111.7 million (111,710,731) unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered to the eligible people," it added.
The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.
The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of additional vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.
As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Centre has been supporting the states and UTs by providing them COVID-19 vaccines free of cost.
In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Centre will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the manufacturers in the country to states and UTs.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU