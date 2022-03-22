NCP biggest beneficiary of power in MVA govt: Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne

-
ALSO READ
Shiv Sena, NCP may form alliance in upcoming Goa Assembly polls
Opposition 'completely directionless' in 2 years of MVA govt: Shiv Sena
To keep BJP at bay in Maharashtra, AIMIM sends 'rose' to Maha Vikas Aghadi
Mumbai police record Fadnavis' statement for 2 hours in phone tapping case
PM wanted BJP-NCP tie-up for Maharashtra govt, I rejected offer: Pawar
-
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is the "biggest beneficiary" of power in Maharashtra while workers of Shiv Sena, which heads the state government, are facing discrimination, Shiv Sena MP Shrirang Barne alleged here on Tuesday.
The Sena heads the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in which NCP and Congress are the constituents.
Barne claimed that demand was raised by NCP activists that he vacate his Maval Lok Sabha seat in the Pune district for Parth Pawar, son of senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar, and be sent to Rajya Sabha.
Notably, Parth Pawar was trounced from Maval in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by Barne.
"I don't know who made this demand. The next Lok Sabha elections are still two years away. We should find out who made this demand (to vacate the Maval seat) and at whose behest. In the Maval LS constituency, except for one legislative Assembly segment, the power of the NCP is limited. It should be found out whether NCP is deliberately provoking the Shiv Sena," Barne told a Marathi news channel on his way to Jalna where he is scheduled to attend a meeting regarding the Sena's mass outreach programme.
Barne alleged that Sena activists from his constituency are being discriminated against.
"We can see that the NCP is the biggest beneficiary of power even though the Sena heads the MVA government. Sena workers are being discriminated against and provoked in the MVA government," he claimed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU