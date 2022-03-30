Over 200,000 SARS-CoV-2 genomes sequenced by INSACOG, says govt

-
Over two lakh SARS-CoV-2 genomes have been sequenced by the Indian SARS-COV-2 Genomics Consortia (INSACOG), the government said on Wednesday.
Responding to a question in Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh said 17 COVID-19 bio-repositories have been notified by the government.
These have been set up at the laboratories of the Department of Biotechnology, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, and the Indian Council of Medical Research.
"The Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) being coordinated by the Department of Biotechnology, as on March 23, 2022, has sequenced 2,01,373 SARS-CoV-2 genomes," Singh said in a written response.
