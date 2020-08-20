Over 28% Delhi residents exposed to coronavirus: second serosurvey

The second round of serosurvey conducted in Delhi during the first week of August showed 28.35 per cent population had antibodies for coronavirus, a press statement by said.

The first survey done in the June-July period by the National Centre for Disease Control had shown approximately 23 per cent of the capital’s people were exposed to the Two more rounds of serosurvey are scheduled in first week of September and October.

A gender analysis of 12,598 subjects in the follow-up survey showed that 28.3 per cent of males and 32.2 per cent of female exhibited the covid antibodies. Age wise breakup of seroprevalence showed nearly 35 per cent of those with antibodies were less than 18 years of age. Around 29 per cent were in the age bracket 18 to 49 while 31 per cent were above 50 years of age.

Serosurvey involves collection of blood samples from a group of individuals to check them for antibodies for covid. If the test is positive it shows that the person has been infected in the past.

The survey while providing scientific guidance shows the percentage of people who are more at risk of catching the infection and points at the area which require more containment effort.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India cases rise to 2,841,337; Mumbai tally at 1,31,542

cases in Delhi stood at 156,139 on Thursday morning according to health ministry’s data with the daily growth in cases staying below one percent in the last 10 days.

Delhi’s southeast district witnessed the sharpest rise of 50 per cent in seroprevalence, with 33 per cent of those surveyed showing antibodies.

The highest number of people exposed to the according to the survey were in the north east with seroprevalence of almost 30 per cent. Though compared to the last survey, the district showed a minimum increase of around 7 per cent.

“Multistage sampling was done for selection of the study participants in each ward within the communities of the catchment area of the dispensaries and primary urban health facilities through a team consisting of local frontline health workers,” the statement said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research had said earlier that in order to study the spread of the disease multiple sero surveys will be conducted in states and the Elisa test kit for antibody detection will be made available to them.