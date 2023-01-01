JUST IN
Business Standard

Over 300 kg of Sea Cucumbers worth Rs 1.35 cr seized in TN: Coast Guard

Over 300 kg of Sea Cucumbers worth Rs 1.35 crore was seized in a coastal town in Tamil Nadu, the Coast Guard said here on Sunday

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Raigad coast, Boat captured
Representational image

Over 300 kg of Sea Cucumbers worth Rs 1.35 crore was seized in a coastal town in Tamil Nadu, the Coast Guard said here on Sunday.

Acting on specific inputs, officials at the Coast Guard Station in Mandapam deployed a team which seized the Sea Cucumbers in Attangarai sea shore area, an official release said.

The smugglers allegedly fled the scene on sighting the Coast Guard personnel.

Sea Cucumbers are listed as endangered species under the sections of Wildlife Protection Act 1972 since it plays a significant role in maintaining the biodiversity in the marine ecosystem, it said.

Coast Guard Station Mandapam is located in Ramanathapuram district about 550 km from here.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, January 01 2023. 21:02 IST

